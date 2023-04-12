Burnham-On-Sea town centre businesses have seen a mixed start to the new tourist season following a busy Easter holiday period.

The Easter weekend saw an influx of extra visitors into Burnham, with many accommodation providers reporting busy trade, while public car parks were at full capacity at peak times on Saturday and Sunday.

Burnham-On-Sea.com spoke to several business owners in the town centre to find out how they fared over the holiday period.

Colin Morris at GW Hurley newsgents in the High Street said: “It was mostly a positive weekend. We had a fantastic Saturday and sold out of several newspapers. It was busier than we were expecting, but Sunday and Monday were quieter with the cooler weather.”

Sweet Shack’s Lyn Laurence added: “We’ve had a really good start to the season. The Easter holidays have been busy for us and it’s been good to see plenty of people in the High Street. We hope it cotinues into the summer.”

Shirley Bird, who recently opened two new shops on Burnham seafront with her husband, adds: “We are really pleased with the our first Easter – there was a steady flow of visitors during the good weather and the bucket-and-spade sales in particular did well.”

But Raj Sansi at Burnham Shopping Centre said: “We were a little quieter than a normal Easter – we think the economy is having a big factor.”

Meanwhile, Sonya Fudge at the Bay View Cafe on Burnham seafront added: “It’s been a mostly busy Easter for us – Saturday was especially good.”

Accommodation providers said they had a buoyant Easter weekend, but the poor weather this week has led to some customers heading home early.