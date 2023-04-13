A volunteer recruitment day is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea in June for local communitty groups to find new helpers.

The Princess Theatre, Burnham Community Centre, Burnham Information Centre, and Burnham-On-Sea.com are teaming up to organise the new event on Sunday June 4th from 1pm–4pm.

Local community groups will be able to have a table to showcase what their group does, and what it needs in terms of volunteers.

“We are holding the volunteer’s day to help groups gain more volunteers and are offering the chance for groups to join to promote your group and what it needs.”

“We all know what a difference volunteers make to our groups and the importance they play in the smooth running of Burnham, Highbridge and the surrounding villages.”

If you wish to attend representing your group and book a table, please contact Ian at ianfromburnham@gmail.com or call on 07903 463700 to discuss.

A table and space will be provided at no cost. You will need to turn up with a couple of people and if you have any, provide literature on what the group does and what it needs.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has given its support by providing the theatre free of charge for the afternoon.