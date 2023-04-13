Burnham-On-Sea based community radio station Apple Radio is celebrating its second year on air this week.

The online station launched in April 2021 and has quickly grown to be listened to by thousands of people from across the world.

Co-owners Jason White and Darren Dee have thanked their loyal listeners and the team of dedicated local presenters to mark the station’s second anniversary.

Jason says: “Apple Radio plays a 24-hour line-up of music that’s overseen by our 19 local presenters – it’s a great community effort and we are like one big family.”

“We are listened to worldwide via our website and our Apple and Google apps and on Alexa, but we are still keep focused on Somerset and target Burnham, Weston and the whole county.”

“There’s a show for every music taste – from punk and ska to reggae and alternative to festivals and chat shows, and 1980s, rock n roll, country, legends and sports talk.”

“Apple Radio is going from strength to strength and over the next two years we hope to grow even further – doubling and trebling our audience. We are always looking for new presenters too.”

Jason adds: “It’s been a manic two years and it’s all been possible thanks to the backing of our wonderful local sponsors. We thank local companies including Cusack, Puls Events, Haverslice and Treats Pizza for their support.”

Pictured: Apple Radio’s Jason White, Trevor Turvey-Sealey and Chris Davis