The story behind Berrow’s beach shipwreck is set to be turned into a play following a funding boost from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Nornen Project CIC, in partnership with The Princess Theatre & Arts Centre, has received public funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Arts Council England to produce a new show inspired by the shipwreck off Berrow Beach.

The SS Nornen ran aground on the beach on March 3rd, 1897, becoming known as the Berrow shipwreck.

The Nornen Project launched in 2021 and through 2022 it led a series of community events and talks that celebrated the 125th anniversary of this local landmark, and started the process for creating an original play about the people behind the story.

With public performances due to take place this summer, people living in Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Highbridge, Sedgemoor and further afield are being invited to join The Nornen Project’s professional cast and creative team through a range of community roles.

Producer Corrinne Curtis told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are thrilled to have been awarded funding from our supporters including the Heritage Fund and Arts Council England to make this project happen in our very own town.”

“We’re calling on our community to be a part of bringing the story to life. You can perform in the show alongside our professional cast, or help design and make the scenery with our production team. Maybe you’d like to have a go at writing a scene, or belting out some sea shanties with our composer? Perhaps you’d like to help welcome our audiences by volunteering Front of House? We’ve got it all going on.”

You can find out more about how to get involved through two free, open-access events, both being held at The Princess Theatre.

The first is called ‘Making Theatre: Behind the Scenes’ on Thursday 27th April, 4pm-6pm when visitors can see the professional show about your local community’s history being made.

The second event is ‘Your Story, Your Show’, an information event on Wednesday 3rd May, 6.30pm-8pm. People will be able to fnd out about all the ways they can get involved in the production. Tickets are free but limited. To book, see The Princess Theatre website here.

You can still get involved even if you can’t come to these events. Rehearsals start on 16th May and you can find out more by contacting nornencommunity@gmail.com.

The Nornen Project CIC is also delivering a series of drama workshops in local Primary Schools, helping promote the courage and community spirit embedded in this fantastic story.

The final production will take place in Burnham-On-Sea between 3rd-6th August 2023. Tickets will go on sale in May – further details will follow on Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Those involved are Producer – Corrinne Curtis; Director – Bryn Holding; BSL Co-Director – Lynn Stewart-Taylor; Community Cast Director – Daniel Hawthorne.

Pictured: The Berrow shipwreck is the focus of the project (Photo Alan Beech)