Police have warned van owners to be extra vigilant after more overnight thefts of tools in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

In the latest incident on Thursday (June 4th), £3,500 of tools were taken from a businessman’s parked van in East Huntspill.

Scott Puddy said: “All my tools were taken in a break-in of my van between 11pm and 4.30am. They cut a hole in the side door to open it. Boxes for the power tools were found in Walton near Street.”

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We know it’s not always possible to empty a work van overnight, but we’d recommend it if traders can.”

“Other vehicle security advice is to permanently mark tools with your business name or postcode; keep a record of the serial numbers; keep tools inside a secure storage cage or box anchored within the vehicle; and set the alarm as well as locking the van whenever you leave it.

“Also, park it in a secure garage, or with the doors against a wall or another vehicle, to make access more difficult; fit secondary locks; and use a tracking device.”

“Don’t help to create a market for stolen goods – officers would like to hear from you if you see tools offered for sale, online or in person, at a suspiciously cheap price.”

If you don’t want to speak to the Police, you can pass on information through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They never ask your name or trace your call.