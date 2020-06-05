Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were among nine crews from across Somerset called out to tackle a blaze near Lydford On Fosse on Friday evening (June 5th).

A large workshop was on fire near to the A37, which was completely gutted by the blaze, as pictured here.

The fire was reported at 5.39pm, with Police saying the fire was affecting the A37 near Somerton, between the Lydford crossroads and the Podimore roundabout.

Five crews from Castle Cary, Somerton, Glastonbury and two from Yeovil rushed to the scene and found the workshop “well alight”.

Extra fire appliances from Shepton Mallet, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea and Street attended, making nine crews in total.

The fire caused the building to partially collapse, with photos showing the roof of the workshop caved in and the walls also falling inwards.

One person at the scene was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and the premises was 100% destroyed by the blaze. Fire services said the cause was accidental.

Pictured: Crews at the scene of the blaze (Photos Somerton Fire Station)