Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Aug 27, 2024
NewsWhat's On

Popular Eagles tribute band heading to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this autumn

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A leading Eagles tribute band is heading to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this autumn.

Desperados is set to bring its show, A Celebration of The Eagles, to The Princess on Saturday 12th October at 7.30pm.

A spokeswpman says: “Get ready to experience a rip-roaring set from the outstanding back catalogue of The Eagles.”

“Celebrate the music of the six-time Grammy Award winners The Eagles.  Expect to hear your favourite hits such as Desperado, Hotel California, Take it to the Limit and more.”

“You’re in good hands with this ensemble of talented and creative musicians, who pride themselves on their technical abilities and attention to detail.”

Tickets, priced £26, are available at: https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/desperados/

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea rescue services day draws large crowds of spectators
Somerset Police complete road safety operation targeting ‘fatal five’ offences

