Work to fully refurbish Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront toilets is set to start this month, it has been confirmed this week.

The project to start work on fully modernising the public toilets on The Esplanade will begin on February 28th, Sedgemooor District Council announced today (Monday).

Council spokesman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Work is scheduled to start on 28th February and there will be an internal refurbishment of all toilets – gents, ladies and the two disabled toilets.”

”An old drinking fountain on the exterior wall of the block will be replaced with a water refill station.”

”Whilst the work is in progress, there will be mobile toilets available. The work is estimated to take 10 -12 weeks and cost approximately £90,000.”

Separately, Burnham-On-Sea.com recently reported here that the council plans to replace the public toilets at Burnham’s Crosses Penn and in the Oxford Street car park with new buildings.