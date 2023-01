A seal has been washed up on Brean beach over the weekend.

Sedgemoor’s beachwarden found the mammal on the tideline between Brean and Berrow on Saturday (January 14th), as pictured here.

“It was about 3ft long and there were no signs of life,” he said. “It was a sad sight to see — the seal appears to have been dead in the water for several days.”

In 2021, a two-metre long dolphin washed up on Brean beach.