The M5 re-opened between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston after two collisions closed it on Sunday morning (January 15th) for several hours.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary says: “We were called at around 6am to the M5 north and southbound between junction 22 (Burnham-on-Sea) and junction 21 (Weston-super-Mare) following reports of two separate road traffic collisions involving one vehicle.”

“Both vehicles had collided with the central reservation. We believe the drivers have sustained minor injuries and were being seen by the ambulance service.”

“The motorway was closed in both directions while emergency services attended the scene.”

The motorway re-opened at around 8.30am, said National Highways.