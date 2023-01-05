Bereaved families in the Burnham-On-Sea area surrounding Sedgemoor Crematorium can now carry a little piece of their loved one with them at all times, thanks to personal jewellery keepsakes.

The crematorium says it has formed a new partnership with EverWith, which designs, manufactures and retails a large range of affordable, high-quality, memorial jewellery which incorporates the ashes of a loved one.

Westerleigh Group, which runs Sedgemoor Crematorium, says some people can find extra comfort in keeping something of their loved one close to them, which traditionally involved keeping their photo in a wallet or inside a necklace pendant. Now, local people can order personal jewellery containing some of their loved one’s ashes or a glass-like stone made from the ashes.

Sedgemoor Crematorium Site Manager Laura Williams says: “We are very pleased to be working with one of the UK’s largest memorial jewellery companies. A big part of grieving is finding a way to honour and keep their loved one with them.”

“Creating a piece of jewellery with their ashes, whether it is a ring, bracelet, earrings, charm bead or cufflinks, will provide them with a personal keepsake to forever cherish.”

“Anyone with the ashes of their loved one, even if their service did not take place in our crematorium, can still contact us to learn more about how their ashes can be used to create a beautiful and unique piece of jewellery.”

To find out more about jewellery range available at Sedgemoor Crematorium, visit: www.sedgemoorcrem.co.uk/ personal-memorials

Pictured: Matthew Brook (left), Head of Memorialisation at Westerleigh Group, and Jonathan Burton Director at EverWith, showing some of the memorial jewellery