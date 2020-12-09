A total of seven Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in Somerset over the past 48 hours, according to the latest official data.

The sad deaths take the overall tally in the Somerset County Council area to 212 since the start of the pandemic in the Spring.

Of the latest deaths of people in the county within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, four were in South Somerset, (which has now seen a total of 59 deaths); one was in Somerset West and Taunton (47); two were in Mendip (37); and none were in Sedgemoor (69).

According to the official data, there has been a fall in cases of Covid in Somerset over the last week, and the reproduction number (R) – the average number of secondary infections produced by 1 infected person – now stands at 0.7 – 1.0 in the south west.