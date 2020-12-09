Burnham and Highbridge Town Band is set to give two outdoor Christmas performances of its music this month.

The band will be playing Carols and festive tunes for a couple of hours on Saturday 12th and Saturday 19th December in Burnham and will be keeping socially distanced.

“We’ll start next to the Bay View Cafe on the seafront at 12 noon if it’s sunny, or in the High Street if dull,” said a spokeswoman.

“We’ll cancel if it’s raining. We will be socially distanced and fully Covid-compliant.”

She adds: “We haven’t been able to make any money this year with all our usual events cancelled due to Covid, so we will be collecting on behalf of the band.”