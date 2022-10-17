The NHS is reviewing how it provides Same Day Urgent Care in Somerset, and Healthwatch Somerset wants to hear the views of people in the Burnham-On-Sea area to help shape and improve access to services.

Same Day Urgent Care services treat people with urgent problems that have been caused by an accident or illness. Urgent care might be provided, for example, by your GP, minor injuries unit, NHS 111, pharmacy, dentists, or opticians.

Healthwatch Somerset is working in partnership with NHS Somerset to find out what you know about Same Day Urgent Care, where you get information about these services, and how you use them. They also want to hear how you think urgent care services should be provided going forward.

Healthwatch Somerset is the county’s independent health and social care champion. They have the power to make sure NHS leaders and other decision-makers listen to your feedback and use it to ensure services meet the needs of the community.

You can share your views, confidentially, by 30 November 2022, by completing a short online survey: smartsurvey.co.uk/s/SomersetSDUC or by calling Healthwatch Somerset on Freephone 0800 999 1286.

In coming months, you will also be able to talk to Healthwatch Somerset face-to-face. Between November 2022 and summer 2023, they will visit community groups across the county to gather more feedback about Same Day Urgent Care. Check the Healthwatch Somerset website to find out when they will be in your local area: healthwatchsomerset.co.uk/project/same-day-urgent-care.

This public engagement project follows on from Healthwatch Somerset’s March 2022 consultation on people’s views of urgent care in West Somerset. Read their report, Same Day Urgent Care in West Somerset, which includes recommendations, based on public feedback, for how to improve information and access to urgent care services.