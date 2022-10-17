A list of useful resources that can help local people through the cost-of-living crisis have been unveiled by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council.

The webpage signposts people towards help available from the government and other local sources to help residents cope with rising costs.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council plans to add more information to the page as extra support is launched. The information page can be found here: burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/cost-of-living-advice.

Councillor Barbara Vickers told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We recognise the need to try and put information together to help people in these exceptional times.”

“Our webpage includes links to national government sites and announcements of financial support and also information about local government funds that have been set aside to help with a range of costs through grants.”

“We have included links to support people with debt and mental health issues, local food banks and pantries and ideas for preparing low cost meals and reducing energy bills.”

“We have purposefully focussed on a list of readily available sources of support, advice and actions that are easy to do and we hope to add to this the directory of warm spaces which we are sourcing.”

“There is a section on longer term community projects such as solar streets and edible streets where communities plant food to be shared.”

“Such initiatives have worked well in other areas and can support both lower cost and more sustainable living but will take time and wider community engagement to succeed.”

“We hope that including ideas like this will inspire people to come forward and engage in a discussion about how we can support their development.”