A popular Burnham-On-Sea Dementia friendly service is celebrating its fifth anniversary this week.

The service is held on the third Thursday of every month at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea.

Reverend Sharon Eldergill told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “3rd Thursday is our monthly afternoon service, which is open to all, and Dementia Friendly, held on each 3rd Thursday at 2.30pm.”

“We started five years ago, with a vision for a service that was accessible to everyone, whatever their age and abilities, where there would be familiar and well-loved hymns and prayers, and a shared tea together of sandwiches, cake and a hot drink.”

“The service is very friendly, open to everyone, and is dementia friendly so that we can build a real sense of community amongst all who attend. We think of it as ‘feeding Body and Soul’.”

“This Thursday, October 20th, we are having a celebration to mark our fifth Birthday. Lesley the town Mayor will be giving a reading and of course, there will be a Birthday Cake!”

Everyone is very welcome to come along.