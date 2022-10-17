Some residents at a Burnham-On-Sea nursing home suffered “neglect” at the facilities, a Care Quality Commission report has found.

Hillview Nursing Home in Berrow Road, Burnham-On-Sea, was downgraded from “good” to “inadequate” following a CQC inspection in July.

The home cared for up to 40 people until it shut down in August following the inspection.

In a new report published this month, the CQC said they had been prompted to inspect Hillview after they were contacted with reports of poor “wound care” and “unexplained bruising” for several people living in the home.

“Despite being fully informed of the risks and actual harm to people living at the service, the provider took no action to mitigate these risks,” the inspector says.

They found that the home was not “safe, effective, caring, responsive or well-led” – meaning it was marked “inadequate” for all five inspection areas.

Several people living had bed sores, while others were “distressed and agitated” and two people told the inspectors that “they wanted to go home”. They found that some residents were not protected from alleged abuse.

They also found that some medicines were not stored safely and that – when things went wrong – lessons had not always been learnt.

Several people had pressure wounds and one had “serious lesions” on their feet.

However, they added that not all the staff behaved poorly. Some members of staff knew people well, had warm and caring relationships, and spoke to people about their interests and family members.

In their conclusion, the inspectors report that: “The service was not person-centred and did not achieve good outcomes for people. People at the service experienced neglect and abuse. There were no systems in place to capture people’s experiences or monitor their well-being and happiness.”

Hillview Nursing Home was operated by Almondsbury Care Ltd and has been “permanently closed” since August. Burnham-On-Sea.com has invited the owners to comment on the report.