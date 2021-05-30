South Western Ambulance Service has today (Sunday) declared a “critical incident” due to “extreme pressures”.
It tweeted that “some patients may wait longer for an ambulance” but did not expand on the cause of the pressure.
It advised patients “to access alternative services if their call is not life-threatening” and urged people to “make the right call”.
The service responded to an average of 2,913 incidents a day last week, compared with 2,816 incidents a day between 12 April and 16 May.
It says that on Saturday 29th May, activity was at nearly 3,200 incidents, the highest level of activity in 2021 and it is expecting to see similar numbers today.
For comparison, the Trust normally deals with around 2,650 emergency incidents a day.
Last week SWASFT predicted it would be handling 3,000 calls a day over the bank holiday weekend.
On Thursday, the service revealed the number of incidents it dealt with every day had risen to 2,913 in the previous week, from 2,627 before the easing of lockdown restrictions on 17 May.
It said people should only call 999 for an ambulance in a medical emergency.
People with non-life threatening but urgent problems like broken bones, sprains or burns should contact NHS 111.
“Inappropriate use of the 999 service puts unnecessary additional pressure on limited ambulance resources, and can delay emergency care to those most in need,” it said.
Lead Paramedic Ed Hill said: “We have attended an increased number of emergency incidents recently, and some of them have involved patients who could have sought alternative help.”
“During this bank holiday weekend and school half term week, we are expecting our service to be stretched by another rise in patient numbers.”
“To help us to help you and your loved ones, please ensure you make the right call. Think 111 before dialling 999, and save emergency ambulances for those who need us most.”
“Also if you decide to make your own way to hospital after calling 999, please remember to call us back to ensure your ambulance is available to someone else.”