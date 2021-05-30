It advised patients “to access alternative services if their call is not life-threatening” and urged people to “make the right call”.

The service responded to an average of 2,913 incidents a day last week, compared with 2,816 incidents a day between 12 April and 16 May.

It says that on Saturday 29th May, activity was at nearly 3,200 incidents, the highest level of activity in 2021 and it is expecting to see similar numbers today.

For comparison, the Trust normally deals with around 2,650 emergency incidents a day.