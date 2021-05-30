Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of the U3A (University of the Third Age) is set to hold a beach clean on Wednesday (June 2nd) to mark the organisation’s nationwide ‘U3A Day’.

The U3A Day is being held for the first time to celebrate the new experiences that come from people being in their third age – when they’re no longer in full-time employment or bringing up children.

A spokesman says: “The annual event, which will take place in Volunteer Week on the first Wednesday in June, will show the amazing and diverse things that our members get up to and challenge preconceptions of what being an older adult means.”

The U3A, which is based at Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road, is dedicated to providing friendship and shared interests for retired and semi-retired people.

Its local members are looking forward to holding Wednesday’s beach clean in Burnham-On-Sea which will start at Maddocks Slade at around 10am.

Litter picking sticks, gloves and bags are being provided by the local council, and members and visitors are welcome to join.

The Burnham branch’s Harriet Browne says the organisation provides a wide variety of groups, listed here, which encourage local people to learn languages, play board games and table tennis, and enjoy arts and crafts, music, and more.