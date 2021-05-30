Huntspill & District Cricket Club has announced that Highbridge-based Sopha, which specialises in handmade beds, sofas and home items, has become the main sponsor of the club’s women’s team.

The sponsorship agreement enables new playing kit to be bought for each player, plus promotion of Sopha at the ground and on the club website.

Club Chair Dave Counsell says: “All at the club are extremely grateful for the support of Sopha which has allowed new playing kit to be bought, especially at a time where many businesses have been affected during the pandemic, and thank them so much for our Women’s team.”

“I know the players are delighted with the new kit and they will really look the part as they travel around the county in their league fixtures. I must also thank Emma Huddy of our team who works at Sopha for sorting the agreement.”

Emma, who plays for the club and works at Sopha, pictured below, adds: “Cricket has been in my family for generations and I was beyond delighted when I served a customer one day who mentioned a women’s team was being set up in West Huntspill.”

“The team is a really friendly group of ladies with plenty of banter and encouragement. It has done wonders for helping me to come out of my shell and improve my mental health.”

“The fresh air, exercise and social aspect has been a big help in maintaining a work/life balance and I’m so grateful to Matt and Emily for getting onboard. I feel very proud to wear my shirt!”

Matt and Emily, Sopha’s founders, said: “As a local business we have always put great importance on supporting our local community and other local organisations.”

“We’re really proud of every member of our team and the role they play both here at Sopha and in the wider community, so being able to support both at the same time is an opportunity that we could not miss! We wish the team good luck over the coming season.”

The women’s side, formed in 2019, continues to go from strength to strength with the team now playing in the Somerset Cricket Foundation’s Softball League and Cup competition, and new players joining each year.

If you would like to try cricket, the team welcomes ladies of all abilities (many of the current squad had never played cricket before) and sessions take place on Tuesday evenings 6:30pm to 7:30pm at the Memorial Ground West Huntspill. For more info email HDCC1866@gmail.com.