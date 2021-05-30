Burnham-On-Sea martial arts school Holistic Tae Kwon-Do is celebrating four new black belts.

Last weekend, hundreds of students from all over the South West entered the TAGB training headquarters in Bristol for the final Black Belt Grading at this iconic venue.

Four students from the Burnham-on-Sea club went to prove that they were worthy of the coveted black belt.

Seth and Stephen Barnshaw and Charles and Mike Radford are the first students to attempt this high-level exam since Jane Lambert relaunched the school in 2014.

Senior instructor Jane Lambert said, “It gives me enormous pleasure to announce that we can celebrate a 100% pass rate and now have four new 1st Dans.”

“I am incredibly proud of all their hard work, determination and ability to conquer their fears, especially faced with the difficulties of the last 14 months. They all did incredibly well on the day.”

Tae Kwon-Do is a great way to improve health, meet new people and gain confidence. Beginners are always welcome, and no experience is necessary.

If you’d like to find out more, contact Jane on 07767668303 or jane@holistictkdcoach.co.uk.

Pictured from left to right: Father and son Stephen and Seth Barnshaw, son and father Charles and Mike Radford.