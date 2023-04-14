The most vulnerable residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area will be able to get their spring Covid-19 vaccinations from Monday (April 17th).

Adults in older persons care homes have already been receiving the vaccination since early April and almost a third have already had theirs.

More than 80,000 people across the county are eligible, which includes those aged 75 and over, those with a weakened immune system and older adult care home residents.

Invitations are being sent out via letter, text messages or the NHS app and appointments can be made online through the National Booking Service.

Professor Trudi Grant, Somerset’s director of public health, says: “Although life has returned to some normality since the height of the pandemic, I want to remind Somerset residents that Covid is still circulating and can cause serious illness and hospitalisation for our older population and those with weakened immune systems.”

“If you are eligible for the booster this spring, please take up the opportunity to boost your protection.”

Caroline Upton, head of nursing and quality for the NHS Somerset Covid Programme, adds: “It is very easy to book an appointment at one of our clinics. Vaccinations are being offered through a mix of GP surgeries and vaccination centres and we have plenty of available appointments in Somerset.”

“Because this vaccination is geared towards the more vulnerable, we are asking friends, family and neighbours to consider reaching out to support their loved ones by helping them make their appointments, and if possible, support them in getting to the clinic. The average appointment takes less than 15 minutes.”

The spring vaccine offer runs until June 30th, after which it will come to an end. The first or second dose Covid-19 vaccinations for everyone who has yet to receive a vaccine, who was aged five on or before August 31st 2022, will also end on that date.

This means if you want to receive both initial doses, you will have to have your first dose before May 5th to be able to have the second by the cut-off date.

After June 30th, the NHS offer will become more targeted to people at increased risk, usually during seasonal campaigns, which means this may be the last opportunity for some people to receive a vaccine through this programme.