The Bishop of Bath and Wells says he feels “deeply honoured” to play a historic role at the coronation.

The Right Rev Michael Beasley will act as Bishop Assistant to the King, alongside the Right Reverend Paul Butler, Bishop of Durham, the Cabinet Office confirmed.

The role has been awarded through historic links to previous coronation ceremonies.

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on 6th May.

Bishop Beasley says: “I am deeply honoured that as the Bishop of Bath and Wells I will have the privilege of supporting His Majesty King Charles and Her Majesty the Queen Consort during the service of coronation.”

“It is a truly historic moment and humbling to realise that this continues as a tradition dating back to Richard I in 1189.”

The role of Bishop Assistant has existed since the coronation of Edgar in 973, the Church Times reports.

The Bishop of Bath and Wells and the Bishop of Durham have assumed the duty since the Coronation of Richard I.

They will accompany King Charles into Westminster Abbey and stand either side of St. Edward’s Chair during the annointing. They may also carry the bible, paten and chalice during the procession.

A further 12 historic roles have been announced for the coronation.

Commenting on the 13 roles, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden says: “These roles are steeped in history – in some cases dating back 800 years – so it will be wonderful to see these centuries-old traditions played out on Coronation Day.”

People from all walks of life, who have been awarded British Empire Medals for their service to the community, have also been invited to attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey.

According to Buckingham Palace it will be “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry.”