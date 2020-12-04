The village of Wedmore is currently seeing unprecedented levels of new build housing, with some residents and visitors saying further development is too much and not needed.

Responding to local calls from people living in the village, Sedgemoor District Council is carrying out a new housing need assessment of local housing demands and unmet needs.

Sedgemoor’s Housing Development Manager, Duncan Harvey, said: “With so much house building currently taking place in Wedmore and local concerns about possible further housebuilding, the Council has listened to local views about future housing development in the village.”

“Wedmore is a beautiful village, where some local people find themselves priced out from accessing decent, suitable housing at a price they can afford.”

“We have decided to carry out this survey to capture an up to date insight into local housing demand and unmet housing need, which in turn will inform any proposals for further house building proposals in Wedmore.”

Anyone who feels that they will need help finding a suitable and affordable home of their own for whatever reason, are encouraged to respond to the survey.

Questionnaires can be completed online, by clicking this link.