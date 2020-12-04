123 of the new homes being built at Highbridge’s Brue Farm development are set to be built off-site using a new high-tech constuction process.

Housing provider Abri – previously called Yarlington Homes – is delivering the homes at the Brue Farm development, in partnership with Keepmoat Homes and ilke Homes, on land provided by Homes England.

In a statement this week, Gary Orr, Group Chief Executive at Abri, says: “This new development perfectly aligns with our commitment to significantly increase our new home development programme by applying MMC (modern methods of construction).”

“Thanks to collaboration with Homes England, Keepmoat Homes and a renowned modular housebuilder in ilke Homes, we’re able to provide high quality, affordable homes for the local community.”

“Offsite manufacturing offers many advantages which is why we’re building more homes in this way.”

“Not only can we reduce the impact on the environment, improve energy efficiency for customers but we’ll also significantly accelerate the supply of affordable homes that are needed.”

The new development will feature a mixture of two, three and four-bed houses with 60 homes available for affordable rent and 63 for shared ownership.

The modular system used for the construction means entire sections of homes are built offsite in Yorkshire and delivered to Highbridge, ready to be placed on the foundations.