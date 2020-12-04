A Burnham-On-Sea art gallery and gift shop is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month.

Sea Breeze in Burnham’s Victoria Street is marking the milestone.

Owner Rhonda Mills told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Sea Breeze is delighted to have been showcasing the work of local artists and crafts people for the past 15 years.”

“Our talented pool of more than 50 professionals have consistently supplied us with such a variety of value for money, quality goods: pottery, glass, jewellery, baby clothes, Burnham-On-Sea items, cards, Christmas decorations, photographs and pictures using a wide variety of media plus much more.”

“One of the special things about our business is that it keeps money in the local economy. We have always endeavored to keep our business as environmentally friendly as possible using as many biodegradable or recycled packaging products as practicable and passing on items to others to reuse.”

“With most products coming in from the local area and, using a green energy company for our electricity we also keep our carbon footprint relatively low.”

“In such unusual times, we have decided that the best way to say thank you is to provide a delivery or collection service for those that want to minimize contact with others.”

You can message the shop on Facebook, speak to them or leave a message on 01278 783276 or email seabreezegal@btinternet.com.