A new community funding scheme aims to inspire more young people from marginalised and economically-deprived backgrounds in the Burnham-On-Sea area about technology, science and engineering.

Registered charities and non-profit companies could get up to £5,000 each from National Grid Electricity Distribution to engage children in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) activities. Unregistered community organisations can apply for up to £2,000.

National Grid’s Community Matters Fund is offering £250,000 worth of grants to boost engagement and take learning beyond what’s covered by the national curriculum.

Successful projects will need to meet at least one of the following themes:

Open the eyes of a new generation to the exciting possibilities of a career in STEM, for example, projects that bring the area to life in a lively and engaging way.

Inspire further confidence and widen the skills of those already interested in STEM, for example via hands-on workshops and interactive experiments.

Break down barriers with access to tools, time, and resources for those for whom STEM’s potential may be unfamiliar, for example, launching after-school coding clubs or giving access to 3D printers.

Ellie Patey, Community Engagement Manager for National Grid Electricity Distribution, says: “Big challenges facing schools around resources, time allocation and funding have proven major barriers to engaging kids with this vital area of learning.”

“National Grid is committed to widening the appeal of these exciting subjects which can lead to fulfilling and rewarding careers.”

“We’d particularly welcome Burnham-On-Sea-based projects focussed on supporting young people from disadvantaged or underrepresented backgrounds for whom STEM feels unfamiliar, out of reach or even intimidating.”

“Inspiring the STEM leaders of tomorrow not only supports National Grid’s wider objectives to deliver a clean, fair and affordable energy future, but also plays a part in meeting the anticipated 400,000 roles needed between now and 2050 to reach the UK’s net zero targets.”

Applications open on Wednesday 6 March and close on Wednesday 27 March. Grants for successful applicants will be distributed in April. Find out more.

National Grid Electricity Distribution has awarded £10 million through its Community Matters Fund to groups in the South West, the Midlands and South Wales since the fund’s launch in 2021.

The Community Matters Fund is an annual fund, which supports grassroots groups, charities and councils. The fund distributes the money, which is provided entirely by the company’s shareholders, in a number of themed phases each year.