A special walkabout has been held on a Highbridge housing estate this week to identify local issues that need addressing.

Several of the team from Homes in Sedgemoor attended the event on Tuesday (March 5th) on the Morland housing estate.

Highbridge councillor Cllr Roger Keen was among those attended the walkaround, pictured here, with Homes in Sedgemoor’s Sharon Collard, resident Andy Morgan and Ian Cook, a member of the Homes in Sedgemoor Service Panel.

A spokesperson afterwards: “It was good to meet the Homes in Sedgemoor team with several local residents who inspect the estate every three months to resolve issues.”

Among the top issues are keeping the area free of litter and fly tipping.

Pictured: The Highbridge walkabout on Tuesday (Photos: Mike Lang)