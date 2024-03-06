Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club welcomed over 250 riders to the town’s BMX track on Sunday (March 3rd) for the opening race of the south west regional season.

Riders from over the south west and south wales headed to the track at Apex Park in the bright sunshine to kick off the new season.

There was 22 riders representing Burnham, with several new novices riders racing for the very first time.

Jenson Dyte, who has only recently turned 5 years old, did not feel the pressure at all and won his 6 and under novice category. Freddie Pople also rode amazing all day, finishing 4th in the same age group.

Woody Milton also raced for the first time after only a couple of weeks of practise and powered his way to a win in the 13-15 age group novices.

The stand-out other performers on the day included Elliott Hatch, who used his excellent cornering technique to secure an excellent win in the male 8’s age group.

Dexter Moore was also on fire all day, powering his way to a very impressive win in the male 13’s group, with Owen Miller making it a Burnham first and second on the podium.

Joe Penton Vaulk finished very strongly in second position in the Male 15’s, and Harvey Fryer showing the crowd his jumping skills and winning the 17-29 cruisers.

The club’s Mark Miller told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There was some super riding and effort on show from the Burnham contingent, with lots more to come from through the season.”

“A big thank you to all that came, thanks for all the help from all the committee and volunteers to make it such a big and successful event.”

If anyone is interested in giving BMX a go, either to race, have fun or just keep fit, the club is open 6.30-8.30pm every Tuesday and Thursday, with lots of different coaching sessions and events going on all the time. For more info see the Facebook page.