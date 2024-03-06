Mean thieves stole £160 of cash during a distraction theft at Brent Knoll Community Shop over the weekend.

Three men stole the cash from the shop’s till at the shop next to Brent Village Hall on Saturday afternoon (March 2nd).

A spokesperson for the shop says: “Three opportunists robbed Brent Knoll Community shop on Saturday afternoon. The shop was open, they distracted our volunteer and took £160 in notes from the till.”

“Our lovely volunteer was unharmed, but obviously very shaken by the incident. We have CCTV and police forensics have finger prints.”

“We are hopeful they will be caught. The villains were three men with three lurcher dogs. Please be vigilant, our volunteer was doing a good deed for the men at the time one sneakily took our money.”

Burnham-On-Sea Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101.