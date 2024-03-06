A new community fridge is to be launched in Burnham-On-Sea town centre, offering milk and fresh food to struggling local people on low incomes.

The community fridge will be located at Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church in College Street from April. It will be run by volunteers at the Waffle Hub Community Cafe.

Caroline King, a trustee at the hub, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The new service will be run alongside Burnham Foodbank which is also located in the church building.”

“The fridge will be offering perishables such as milk, cheese, eggs, yoghurt, fruit and vegetables which the Foodbank is unable to offer at the moment.”

“The items inside the fridge in the church porch will be offered on a trust basis to those who are vulnerable or on low incomes.”

Fellow trustee Liz Bennett added: “We are really pleased to be launching it with the kind support of a local business. It will be operating on a trial basis to assess demand.”

The Waffle Hub Community Café is a ‘not-for-profit’ community organisation that first opened in 2022.