A popular Burnham-On-Sea charity shop has thanked customers for their support as it celebrates its tenth anniversary this week.

The Children’s Society in Burnham High Street welcomed along Burnham’s town crier Alistair Murray to the celebrations on Monday (October 9th).

The charity’s Area Manager, Donna Drew, thanked the team who runs the shop which, she said, has helped to make the premises the most successful shop in the region.

“This has become a very busy shop which is very well-supported locally — we thank our customers and volunteers,” she said. “It’s our most successful shop across Devon, Cornwall and Somerset.”

Manager Maxine Harvey, pictured, added: “It’s been a busy ten years and we couldn’t have done it without our team of 15 volunteers, our wonderful shop assistants Sally and Mandy, and our amazing customers who loyally support us here in Burnham.”

The Children’s Society shop opened in 2013 after the premises was previously occupied by a dry cleaner.