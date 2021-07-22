The New Jersey Boys make a welcome return to Burnham-On-Sea's Princess Theatre

The New Jersey Boys are set to return to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on Saturday, 31st July with their superb tribute to the heydays of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. 

The tight vocal harmonies are perfectly captured in a packed show of hits, with comedy courtesy of Gary Gould and the heart-rending sounds of Einar Vestman’s falsetto.

Add a touch of Showaddywaddy, as well as some musical memories of Elton John, Tina Turner and Freddie Mercury and this is a show you cannot afford to miss!

Tickets are priced at £19/£16.  The performance starts at 7:30pm.  The Princess Theatre Box office is on 01278 784464.

Before returning to the UK in 2008, the show’s originators, Gary Gould and his son-in-law Einar Vestmann had performed many of the Four Seasons’ hit numbers at venues in Spain.

Realising the enormous appeal of a complete Jersey Boys show and with the West End production breaking all records, Gary and Einar worked hard to put their own stamp on this family show.

All-round entertainer Gary brings more than 25 years of musical experience to the show, combining tongue-in-cheek humour and audience participation.

 
