Top tribute group Beatles Complete are set to present a night of Beatlemania in Burnham-On-Sea packed with massive hits from the most influential band of all time.

This Liverpool-based ‘beat combo’ are the youngest ever Beatles band to gain a residency at the Cavern Club in Liverpool where they still perform every Thursday and Saturday, packing the club out and creating a unique Beatles vibe.

“All four members are accomplished multi-instrumentalists allowing them to span right across The Beatles’ recording history, from Please Please Me right through to Let It Be,” says a spokesman.

“Having performed at International Beatle Week for the last 3 years running, the lads have been invited to return again for 2024 and are also taking their extended show to theatres across the UK. The band has also appeared on the BBC and on TV in Japan and The Netherlands.”

“This is a night not to be missed for all Beatles fans performed by a band who are quickly making a name for themselves due to their musical prowess, boundless energy and easy Liverpool wit. The Beatles were a phenomena in musical history, Beatles Complete remind you why.”

The show will be held at The Princess Theatre on Saturday 28th September at 7.30pm with tickets costing £20. Full details here.