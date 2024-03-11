Brent Knoll councillor Bob Filmer has stood down as Chairman of the village’s Parish Council after a decision regarding the project to build a new community shop and public toilets.

Brent Knoll Parish Council previously agreed in principle to proceed with a new Toilet Block and Shop to replace the old toilet block, pictured above, that has reached the end of its useful life.

Bob stepped down as the Chair last week after explaining he was uncomfortable with a proposed change to a previous decision.

“Following a previous meeting in February where the terms of a agreement of intent to enter into a lease with the shop were agreed, it was agreed that I as Chairman should sign a formal agreement between the council and the shop team,” he says.

“However, at this month’s meeting, several parish councillors proposed a change to the agreement even though it had already been signed by me on behalf of the council.”

“It had been agreed that certain shop-specific costs in the build of the new shop – amounting to approximately £25,000 – would be paid by the shop directly to the builders, however several councillors instead have this month said they want the funds set aside in a holding account to guarantee the money.”

“I felt that as both parties – the council and the community shop – had already signed the agreement, it would not be the right protocol to change it. I therefore felt unable to continue as the figurehead of the council and stepped down,” he explains.

Bob added that while he has stood down as Chairman, he will continue to serve as a parish councillor in the village.

Brent Knoll Parish Council Clerk Owen Cullwick confirmed: “Cllr Filmer has decided to step down as the Chairman of Brent Knoll Parish Council. Cllr Filmer took this decision at the conclusion of the Parish Council meeting on March 6th.”

“Cllr Filmer stated that he could not represent the Parish Council with credibility, having publicly signed in good faith an agreement with the community shop management on 21st February, and which in reality the Parish Council has sought to renegotiate at the March 6th meeting.”

“We are very sorry to lose Bob as Chairman as he has done so much to promote the future prosperity of the village of Brent Knoll but we are pleased that he will continue his work as a member of the Parish Council.”

