Over 160 entries went on display at the annual Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society Spring Show on Saturday (March 9th).

Organisers from Burnham & District Horticultural Society said the event at Burnham Community Centre had been well supported and one of the busitest for years.

Show Secretary David Bryant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were very pleased with the standard of entries after a challeging growing season with changeable weather.”

“The colourful daffodils and cut flower entries were especially good quality. Our thanks go to all those who entered, judged, supported, and popped in during the day.”

2024 Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show results

The Miles Cup for most points in the show

Robin Hewlett

Best Exhibit in Show

Brian Musgrove

David Gass Cup

Robin Hewlett

Havage Cup

Marilyn Turner

Joan Gass Cup

Marilyn Turner

1993 Cup

Sally Flack

Huntley Cup

Sue Boyd

Floral Art Cup

Brian Musgrove

Photography Cup

Marilyn Turner

Society Cup

Joyce Pipet