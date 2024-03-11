Over 160 entries went on display at the annual Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society Spring Show on Saturday (March 9th).

Organisers from Burnham & District Horticultural Society said the event at Burnham Community Centre had been well supported and one of the busitest for years.

Show Secretary David Bryant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were very pleased with the standard of entries after a challeging growing season with changeable weather.”

“The colourful daffodils and cut flower entries were especially good quality. Our thanks go to all those who entered, judged, supported, and popped in during the day.”

2024 Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show results

The Miles Cup for most points in the show
Robin Hewlett

Best Exhibit in Show 
Brian Musgrove

David Gass Cup
Robin Hewlett

Havage Cup 
Marilyn Turner

Joan Gass Cup
Marilyn Turner

1993 Cup 
Sally Flack

Huntley Cup
Sue Boyd

Floral Art Cup 
Brian Musgrove

Photography Cup
Marilyn Turner

Society Cup
Joyce Pipet

 
