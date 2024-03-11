The formal laying up of Burnham-On-Sea’s RAFA Standard took place on Sunday (10th March) during a ceremony to mark the merger of the branch with Weston.

The Burnham-On-Sea and District branch of RAFA (Royal Air Forces Association) has formally merged with Weston.

Martin Eley, the final Chairman of the Burnham branch, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Burnham branch has been merged with Weston and therefore our local Standard has formally been laid up and passed into the care of St John’s Church in Highbridge.”

“Sadly there were not enough active members to continue and we were therefore unable to continue the local branch. After discussing it with the RAFA HQ, the decision was taken to merge with our closest geographical branch in Weston.”

75 years of history at the Burnham branch came to an end with Sunday’s ceremony, led by Rev Martin Little with prayers from Jenny Dolan, former RAFA branch secretary and churchwarden at St John’s.

Pictured: Iain Norris MBE (Chair of Weston RAFA branch), Martin Eley (Burnham RAFA), Rev Martin Little (Vicar of St John’s), Derek Chivers (Past treasurer of Burnham RAFA) and Burnham RAFA Standard Bearer Jim Dolan; Martin Eley and Rev Little receiving the staandard from Jim Dolan with Derek Chivers. (Photos Mike Lang)