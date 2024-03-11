Stormy Burnham-On-Sea weather conditions

High tides in Burnham-On-Sea this week have prompted the Environment Agency to issue a precautionary flood alert.

High tides of over 12 metres are scheduled to take place this week.

The agency has issued a flood alert for the Somerset coastline at Minehead, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea and Uphill.

A spokesperson says: “This Flood Alert has been issued due to the high tides forecast. Flooding is possible.”

“Areas most at risk include coastal and tidal areas at Minehead, Combwich, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Uphill, Weston-super-Mare, Kewstoke, Sand Bay and Kingston Seymour.”

