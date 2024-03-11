Top water ski racing action will be coming to the River Parrett near Burnham-On-Sea this May.

UK Waterski Racing have announced the new Combwich Waterski Race will be held on May 4th – 5th.

“As the first race of the season and the prestigious opening event of the UK Waterski Racing Championships 2024, this promises to be an unparalleled experience for both participants and spectators,” says a spokesperson.

“Waterski racing stands proudly as the world’s fastest standing watersport, where athletes push the boundaries of speed and skill on the water.”

“With a combination of power, precision, and sheer determination, our athletes harness the raw energy of the river, propelling themselves to astonishing speeds that often exceed 80 miles per hour.”

Prepare to be captivated as the races kick off at 4pm on Saturday, with excitement to continue into Sunday. Against the backdrop of the tranquil river, competitors will showcase their skills and speed in a series of thrilling races, promising an unforgettable spectacle for all in attendance.

“Spectators can look forward to a host of activities and entertainment throughout the weekend, ensuring enjoyment for families. The Combwich Waterski Race will be a free-to-watch event.”

UK Waterski Racing will also be offering aspiring skiers the opportunity to try their hand at waterski racing.

“Simply contact us to reserve your spot, as we have boats available for you to race behind. It’s an experience like no other, and the perfect opportunity to unleash your inner daredevil,” says Garin Cope, Events Co-Ordinator.

“It’s a celebration of the sport, bringing together enthusiasts from across the country to showcase their passion and talent. With its stunning location and action-packed schedule, this event promises to be a highlight of the UK Waterski Racing calendar.”

This event is organized independently by UK Waterski Racing and is not affiliated with British Waterski & Wakeboard.