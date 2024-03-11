Tony Oliver has been crowned the winner of Brean Golf Club’s Seniors Winter League.

Tony, pictured, has been announced this week as the winner despite a weather-hit schedule of competitions in recent months disrupting the club’s events.

Kevin Davies become Berrow Golf Club’s Winter League Champion on Saturday (March 9th) after achieving the leading score on Finals Day from the 21 qualifiers. He scored 40 stableford points which was enough to hold off the challenge of runner-up Ian Adams.

The leading five qualifiers all had bonus points to add to their Finals Day score with Adams increasing his 36 point haul by 4 to reach 40.

However, the deciding factor on a countback is the Finals day 18 hole score and Davies clinched the title by virtue of his higher points score.

Third place was claimed by Richard Fairchild with a score of 36 ahead of a quartet of 35 point totals. Nick Rich was the best of these as he took 4th with Mats Mattsson completing the top five.

Murray Parsons (33+2) and Andrew Jones (30+5) were the other two ending on 35 overall and they took 6th and 7th spots respectively.

Davies might have secured the title but non-qualifier Steve Barker enjoyed the best round of the day. His superb 42 points, which included a no score at the first hole where he played the wrong ball, prevented Davies from winning both events with Fairchild and Adams making up the leading four on the stableford scores.

Twenty four hours after Dave Bradley failed to feature in the higher end of the Winter League Final leaderboard, on Sunday he produced the round of the day to win Division Three with a stunning 43 points.

This gave him a 4 point winning margin over Saturday’s top man Steve Barker who scored 39 with Roy Fletcher claiming 3rd on 37 after beating Steve Martin on a countback.

The Division Two winner also reached the 40 point mark on their way to victory. Tony McCann was the owner of that 40 point card and with it he relegated his playing partner Barry Roe to second spot. Roe was matched on 39 by Martin Kennelly but had the better back nine to secure second.

A countback was also required to decide the winner of the top flight with both Dave Morgan and Leighton Jenkins carding 39 apiece. With the superior back nine it was Jenkins who took the Division One win over Morgan. Steve Jones was placed with 37 points.

The final round of the Seniors Winter League was also concluded on Thursday when the full 18 hole layout was back in operation.

Somehow with a little bit of luck, a lot of creativity and imagination the planned 10 rounds of the event were completed with a countback required to decide the final winner. Both Brian Read and Dave Mann scored 41 points on the day with Read just shading the back nine countback to take the win.

Tony Oliver was third on 38 but he was the one celebrating when the overall scores were confirmed.

Four of the ten rounds were then randomly drawn by 2023 Seniors Captain Ian Rogers and those scores were doubled in the overall points table to decide the winner.

Oliver was ahead before the draw took place and it remained that way when the double points were added in. He kept the runner up Chris Fairchild at arms length with Mark Elvins taking third overall despite him missing the final round.

Once again a bit of creativity was required to ensure that the Seniors March Medal was completed last Tuesday. The nine layout was again used with a double loop of the holes required to complete the scorecards.

A number found the going very tricky and failed to last the distance but the winner Tony Richards had no such problems. He posted a nett 67, one under the card, to win by two from Mike Allen. Allen defeated Barrie Tucker on a countback over the second nine holes to clinch the runners up spot.



Pictured: Seniors Winter League winner Tony Oliver