Dozens of members and supporters of Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club attended the group’s annual presentation night on Saturday (March 9th) when a bumper cheque was presented to a regional charity.

A cheque for £1,382 was handed to Children’s Hospice South West following the club’s annual Santa tour of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge during the run-up to Christmas.

Children’s Hospice South West’s Area Fundraiser, Lucie Perryman, received the cheque from the children, as pictured here, at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club.

She said: “We are really delighted with this kind donation – Hillview and the people of Burnham and Highbridge have long been very good supporters of our charity for which are very grateful.”

During Saturday’s event, Hillview’s Julia Rosser and Duncan Britton handed out awards and certificates to dozens of the club’s young members.

The event recognised the club’s hugely successful year, in which its cart ‘Sweet Dreams’ won its category at every one of the seven carnivals on Somerset’s circuit, leading to Hillview winning the County Cup in its 50th year.

Julia thanked the club’s young performers, fundraisers, cart builders, supporters and sponsors who have helped during the year.

She added: “Our thanks also go to The Lighthouse Inn for all their support, plus our sponsors, and Mr and Mrs Rickard from Burnham Waste.”

