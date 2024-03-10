Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse has provided the backdrop for a new fashion photoshoot.

Model Chloe Elizabeth posed next to the lighthouse on Friday (March 8th) as a professional photographer shot a set of fashion photos for national magazines, as pictured here.

The images are set to appear in several lifestyle magazines and promotions over the coming months.

Photographer Sam East told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The photos are for a top fashion brand to promote their new clothing. Burnham beach on a calm evening is perfect!”

It’s not the first time Burnham’s historic lighthouse has appeared in photoshoots over the years.

A woman appeared to take flight in a photo shoot next to Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse and a music video was filmed next to Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse.