Two swimmers from Burnham-On-Sea Academy Swim Team are set to compete in national competitions this summer.

Zach Powell is going to the English National Championships in Sheffield from 2nd to 6th August. He has qualified for the 200m and 1500m freestyle events. He will compete in the 15 year age group, only turning 15 in the middle of this month.

Leo Woodrow is going to the Swim Wales Summer Open as a Welsh swimmer in Swansea from 3rd to 7th August. He has qualified in 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m Freestyle, 50m, 100m, and 200m Backstroke, and 200m and 400m Individual Medley. He will compete in the 12 year age group.

Coach Sara Dykes says: “It is a great achievement to have two swimmers making the summer national events although it is a challenge when they are at the same time and quite a distance apart. We have to thank the dedicated volunteers and parents, and coaches from other clubs who are willing to help the Swim Team.”

For many others in the Club they have their final meet of the season at the City of Bristol meet in Hengrove this weekend.