A driver has this week been handed a hefty fine and given points on his licence after being recorded tailgating and undertaking on the M5 through Somerset.

The driver has received seven points and a £1,079 fine for tailgating and undertaking on the M5 near Bridgwater.

The video has been released by Avon and Somerset Police this week to raise awareness of the consequences of driving dangerously.

Avon and Somerset Police says the incident “is just one of thousands of video submissions received each year” as part of its ongoing road safety work in the force region.