Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Men’s and Womens Sheds are holding an open day today (Saturday, March 9th) for local people to find out more about the activities and facilities on offer.

The organisation, based at Morland Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge, will be holding the event from 11am-2pm.

Russel Gleed, Chairman, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s a great place to make new friends, get new skills and share knowledge. while creating things in relaxed surroundings.”

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Men’s and Womens Sheds plus the separate crafters group will be demonstrating their activities. All are welcome to attend to find out more.