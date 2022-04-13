A Burnham-On-Sea father and son are set to launch an online Easter treasure hunt to raise funds for Ukraine.

James and Dawson Panter-Wray have been creating both real-world and online family challenges for several years, combining the background James has in the entertainment world and Dawson’s programming and I.T. skills.

James says: “Last year, we created a Virtual Egg Hunt as a fundraising initiative for a local school and people really enjoyed it, so this year we have decided to offer the chance to everyone in the local area to take part in the online hunt and help raise funds for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

“We have hidden ten virtual eggs around the town and using your mobile phone you can solve the clues to find the location of each egg.”

“As you close in on the correct location your phone shows you how near you are until you will see the egg on your mobile phone screen in front of you. As you get closer, the egg will become bigger until you are close enough to claim it.”

“Once you have found all ten eggs you will be entered into a draw where the first team picked out will win a £50 Amazon Voucher and then there will be 2nd and 3rd prizes of a £20 and £10 voucher for Amazon.”

“Everyone who completes the hunt and finds all the eggs will be issued with a digital certificate for finding them all.”

The Digital Egg Hunt can be completed anytime between 9am on Good Friday until midday on Wednesday 20th April with the draw being made on the Wednesday evening. You do not have to find the eggs all in one go, you can complete the challenge in stages.

He adds: “It’s a great way to amuse the family during the school holiday, get out and about and to maybe win a prize for your team. “

“All this while helping raise money for a cause which we have all seen the images of on our screens during the last few weeks.”

“It costs just £5 to enter including the donation to the appeal. There’s a limit to the number of teams that can play so don’t miss out.”

Sign up your team by going to www.egghunt.puzzlepods.net and make sure your ready to go hunting from Friday 15th April.