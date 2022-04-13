Organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s Carnival Queen & Princess Competition have this week appealing for more contestants to put their names forward to lead this year’s parade.

Members of the Highbridge and Burnham Carnival Committee met on Wednesday (April 13th) to finalise arranagements for this year’s Carnival Queen & Princess Competition, which includes a pageant evening at The Princess Theatre on Friday 6th May at 7pm.

Event Co-ordinator Tony Rees said: “The prizes, comperes and cabaret are all organised, but what we really want now is more contestants.”

“Some interest has been generated but not enough to make a real competition. Spaces this year are limited.”

If you want to be part of this local event in the run up to Carnival 2022, please contact Tony at tony.rees@hboscarnival.org

Carnival Queen entrants must be 14 years old or over (there is no upper age limit). Carnival Princesses must be aged between 5-13 years. All entrants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Queen and Princesses are required to participate in the 2022 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival procession on November 7th.