New volunteers are being sought to help run Burnham-On-Sea’s Zone Youth Club.

The Zone youth club, based at the Bay Centre in Burnham, meets on Tuesdays during school term time between 3.30-5.30pm.

“After five years of operaing the club, the current committee are seeking new volunteers to take on the running of the club,” says a spokesman.

“The club has been a fixture for young people age 11-16 for several years and continues to be popular with 25-30 young people attending every week.”

“Activities include indoor and outdoor sports, team games, cooking, and also covers topics such as social media and mental health awareness.”

“The club employs a youth worker and two assistant youth workers, so volunteers for the committee will be involved mostly with funding applications, keeping admin up to date and generally making sure the club is safe and compliant.”

“No experience is necessary as full training and a full handover will be provided. We just need someone who has a small amount of extra time free to lend a hand.”

Thise interested can email zone_youthclub@yahoo.com