Crews from Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards, BARB Search & Rescue and Burnham RNLI were called out over the Easter weekend to several incidents.

A lady got stuck in mud on Burnham beach in one incident; then several persons were reported to be cut off on Brean Down by the incoming tide; and a dog went over the cliffs at Brean on Bank Holiday Monday.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman says: “The first incident was a person who had walked to far out towards the water at Burnham while the tide was out. After making good progress across a hard dry crust of sand, the crusts nearer the water are wetter and therefore softer, whcih means your foot breaks the surface and you suddenly find yourself stuck.”

“As the person looked to be quite stuck with an incoming tide and a risk to life, the Ops room tasked ourselves and some extra assets including the BARB hovercraft and also the Burnham lifeboat.” “Happily, as all three teams were getting ready, the person managed to escape the mud and as the other teams stood down we went along to ensure they were OK and issue some safety advice.” “On Sunday we were tasked to reports of persons cut off on Brean Down by the incoming tide. We were tasked to get eyes on and coordinate with other assets tasked which in this case was the Weston Lifeboat. The 8 persons were found to be competent climbers who were all safe and well enjoying a twilight climb. We caught up with them for a chat and gave them some info for future use.”

A dog went over the cliffs on Monday, prompting a call-out for Burnham’s lifeboats and Coastguards, as we reported here . The dog was successfully rescued.