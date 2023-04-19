Rubbish collections will take place on Monday May 1st as part of special arrangements for the Coronation holiday period.
The crews will collect waste on the Bank Holiday for the first time, which will help to accommodate the extra scheduled day off for the Coronation of King Charles.
If you normally have your waste collected on the Monday, this will remain the same on May 1. Collections will be on the normal scheduled days throughout the rest of the week.
However, it is important to note that there will be no collections on Bank Holiday Monday, May 8th. Collections will also take place one day later for the rest of that week.