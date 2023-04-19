Rubbish collections will take place on Monday May 1st as part of special arrangements for the Coronation holiday period.

The crews will collect waste on the Bank Holiday for the first time, which will help to accommodate the extra scheduled day off for the Coronation of King Charles.

If you normally have your waste collected on the Monday, this will remain the same on May 1. Collections will be on the normal scheduled days throughout the rest of the week.

However, it is important to note that there will be no collections on Bank Holiday Monday, May 8th. Collections will also take place one day later for the rest of that week.

For example, collections that usually take place on Friday, May 12th will instead take place on Saturday, May 13th. This allows crew members to join in on the celebrations. Councillor Sarah Dyke, lead member for Environment and Climate Change, says: “The extra bank holiday is great news for everyone wanting to celebrate the coronation celebrations and we want to be fair to the hard-working crews.” “But a bank holiday Monday collection is a change from the norm so please make sure you are up to speed on when the crews will be arriving.” “We’re committed to a greener, more sustainable Somerset and would ask everyone attending or hosting a coronation celebration to do their best to recycle everything they can, but better still avoid creating the waste in the first place.” “Recycling is great, but reducing and reusing is even better and there are lots of ways you can enjoy the big day while keeping waste down.” Points to note on rubbish: It is the responsibility of the event organiser to dispose of any waste.

Commercial and large events may need to organise and pay for a commercial collection.

You may need to take a visit to a recycling centre to dispose of waste. For smaller amounts, kerbside collections should be fine.

Squashing, crushing and flattening your recycling is always a big help to crews. This means that more material can fit into the trucks, resulting in fewer trips back and forth and less carbon emissions. For more information, please visit the Somerset Council website.